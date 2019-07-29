Castillo picked up the save after fanning two across 0.2 innings Sunday against Toronto.

Castillo was called on with one out in the bottom of the ninth in a one-run ballgame, and he was able to secure the victory by retiring the final two batters via the strikeout. This marks the 25-year-old's first save since June 16, as he's slotted into a variety of roles lately for the Rays. Castillo served as the opener for Friday's clash.