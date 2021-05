Castillo allowed a hit and struck out two batters in a scoreless inning Sunday, picking up a save in the win over Houston.

Castillo punched out the first two batters of the inning before Jason Castro kept the game alive with a two-out double. The 6-foot-3 righty avoided any more trouble and locked up his seventh save of the season. He's sporting a 3.38 ERA and 19:5 K:BB through 13 appearances.