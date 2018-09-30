Castillo (4-2) earned the win Saturday despite allowing one run in two relief innings against the Blue Jays. He worked around a solo home run and struck out four.

The right-hander has often served as opener, but in this one, he sniped a win, so to speak, from AL Cy Young contender -- if not favorite -- Blake Snell, who went five innings. Castillo brings a solid 3.13 ERA into the finale, complemented by a 10.0 K/9 and 3.00 BB/9 in 43 appearances (56.2 innings).