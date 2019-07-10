Castillo (shoulder) fired a scoreless third inning during which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout in the Gulf Coast League Rays' loss to the GCL Red Sox on Tuesday.

Castillo threw just nine pitches overall, five of which found the strike zone. It was an encouraging appearance for the recovering reliever, who may just need one more outing before potentially being activated when first eligible Friday. Castillo should walk into relatively frequent save opportunities when he does get back into action, as he and Emilio Pagan are expected to share the closer role while Jose Alvarado (oblique) is sidelined for what is projected to be six weeks at minimum.