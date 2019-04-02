Castillo fired a perfect ninth inning in a win over the Rockies on Monday, striking out the side on 14 pitches.

The 25-year-old has opened the season in fine form, with Monday's outing his third scoreless effort in as many appearances. Castillo has allowed just a pair of hits and issued Monday's walk in that sample, and with his elite fastball, he could be see a fair amount of ninth-inning opportunities this season as a right-handed closing complement to southpaw Jose Alvarado.