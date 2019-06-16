Castillo picked up the save after giving up two runs on three hits while striking out one in the ninth inning Sunday against the Angels.

Castillo entered the top of the ninth inning with a three-run lead, and he surrendered a two-run blast to Mike Trout before ultimately slamming the door. The 25-year-old made things interesting in the series finale, but he's been one of his club's more reliable arms out of the bullpen this season and owns a 2.56 ERA with 37 strikeouts over 31.2 innings.