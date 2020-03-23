Castillo made five appearances for the Rays during Grapefruit League play, allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine in five innings.

Castillo looked sharp throughout spring training, which should put him on track to enter the regular season as one of manger Kevin Cash's preferred high-leverage options out of the bullpen. The right-hander could see occasional work as a closer, but he may struggle to match the eight saves he recorded in 2019 now that ace reliever Nick Anderson will be on the roster all season. Though Cash has refused to name a closer, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times notes that Anderson is "in line to get the bulk of the save opportunities." Castillo should at least provide quality ratios while serving as the Rays' No. 2 or 3 option for saves, so he's still worthy of a late-round flier in AL-only formats, and perhaps deeper mixed leagues, too.