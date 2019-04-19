Castillo (0-1) allowed an earned run on three hits over an inning in an extra-innings loss to the Orioles on Thursday.

Jose Alvarado had already worked a clean 10th in which he struck out the side, so manager Kevin Cash rolled Castillo out for the 11th inning Thursday. The normally reliable reliever worked himself into trouble by allowing consecutive singles afer retiring the first two batters, and he ultimately surrendered a tie-breaking RBI double to Joey Rickard. That represented the first earned run given up this season by Castillo, who hadn't even allowed a hit in six of his previous seven appearances.