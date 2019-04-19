Rays' Diego Castillo: Suffers first loss
Castillo (0-1) allowed an earned run on three hits over an inning in an extra-innings loss to the Orioles on Thursday.
Jose Alvarado had already worked a clean 10th in which he struck out the side, so manager Kevin Cash rolled Castillo out for the 11th inning Thursday. The normally reliable reliever worked himself into trouble by allowing consecutive singles afer retiring the first two batters, and he ultimately surrendered a tie-breaking RBI double to Joey Rickard. That represented the first earned run given up this season by Castillo, who hadn't even allowed a hit in six of his previous seven appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
16 ways Scott White is already wrong
Scott White says a lot of things during draft prep season, and most of them he's not revising...
-
Waivers: McMahon back, Urias done
Ryan McMahon reminded everyone why he shouldn't have been on the waiver wire in the first place...
-
Trade chart, Fantasy Baseball rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...