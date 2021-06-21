Castillo (2-4) suffered the loss Sunday against the Mariners after allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and a walk in just two-thirds of an inning.

Castillo entered in the 10th trying to preserve a 2-2 tie. He was facing bases-loaded, two-outs, and lost the battle to Shed Long who ended the game on a walk-off grand slam. Despite the disappointing outing, Castillo stills owns a 3.62 ERA and 38:9 K:BB to go along with a team-high 11 saves over 27.1 innings. Manager Kevin Cash has given Pete Fairbanks some save chances over the last 10 days. Fairbanks had a bit of a rough week and Castillo should still be viewed as the top save candidate for a Rays team that has dropped six in a row.