Rays' Diego Castillo: Tabbed as Friday opener
Castillo will open Friday's game against Boston with Jalen Beeks slated to see the bulk of the innings, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This will be Castillo's second "start" against the Red Sox in less than a week after he opened against them Sunday. He tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit in his previous outing. Look for Castillo to face a similarly limited number of batters Friday.
