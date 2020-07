Castillo was placed on the paternity list by the Rays on Friday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The 26-year-old will end up missing Opening Day in order to be with his family for the birth of his child. The paternity list usually carries a three-day maximum absence, but Castillo could be gone a bit longer due to the protocols for COVID-19. Nick Anderson and Jose Alvarado remain in the mix for closer's duties for the Rays.