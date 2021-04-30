Castillo (0-2) was charged with the loss against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk over one inning.

Tasked with preserving a 2-2 tie upon entering in the ninth inning, Castillo retired two of the first three batters he faced before allowing a go-ahead RBI double to Matt Chapman that would deliver what would prove to be the winning run. The right-hander has proven hittable lately, giving up four earned runs over the 3.1 innings covering his last four appearances while providing a statistical mixed bag of two saves, Thursday's loss and a blown save during that span.