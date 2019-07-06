Rays' Diego Castillo: Throws live BP
Castillo (shoulder) threw a 15-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Castillo was hitting 98-100 mph according to reports. His next step is a scheduled rehab appearance for High-A Charlotte on Tuesday. If Castillo suffers no setbacks during that outing, he could be ready for activation Friday against the Orioles in the team's return from the All-Star break.
