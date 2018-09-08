Rays' Diego Castillo: To open Saturday
Castillo will serve as the opener for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Castillo opened for the Rays on Sunday, tossing a scoreless frame while allowing one hit and striking out one against the Indians. He'll toss the usual 1-to-2 innings versus Baltimore before getting replaced by a long reliever.
