Castillo will serve as the Rays' opener Wednesday in Texas, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Castillo has allowed one run while striking out 12 in nine innings this month, but has not logged more than two innings in any of those outings. He last pitched Sunday, going one inning against the A's. Ryan Yarbrough is expected to log the bulk of the innings once Castillo exits.

