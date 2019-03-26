Rays' Diego Castillo: Tunes up for regular season
Castillo worked a scoreless third inning in an exhibition loss to the Phillies on Monday, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two.
Castillo was getting some work in prior to the start of the regular season in what was essentially a bullpen day for the Rays. The 25-year-old right-hander figures to play a pivotal and diverse relief role in 2019 after compiling 10 holds over 43 appearances last season, including 11 games as an opener. Castillo endured some rocky moments this spring, but Monday's solid outing lowered his exhibition ERA to 3.86 over nine appearances.
