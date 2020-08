Castillo, who fired a clean eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday, has yet to be scored on over seven appearances this season.

The right-handed reliever has also allowed just a single hit while forging an 8:3 K:BB across 5.2 innings, underscoring how effective he's been. Castillo has one victory and no holds or save chances, so while he hasn't been an elite fantasy asset by any stretch, his real-world value to the Rays bullpen is unquestioned.