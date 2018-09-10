Castillo will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Indians.

It's the second "start" in three days for Castillo, who isn't expected to cover more than one or two innings before giving way to the bullpen. Rays manager Kevin Cash hasn't revealed if there will be a primary pitcher deployed behind Castillo, but Jalen Beeks represents the most likely option since he'll be available on five days' rest.