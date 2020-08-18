The Rays signed Enns to a minor-league contract Tuesday and added him to their 60-man roster pool, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Enns attended spring training with the Mariners, but he became a free agent in May after Seattle released him and several other minor-league players. He spent the 2019 season in the Padres organization, starting in 25 of his 28 appearances for San Diego's Triple-A affiliate at El Paso, with whom he posted a 6.70 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 137 innings. Enns will report to the Rays' alternate training site in Port Charlotte.