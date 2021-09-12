Enns (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Tigers, tossing four perfect innings of relief while striking out six.

Chris Archer got the start but left after four innings due to a hip issue, and Enns entered the game to replace him with the Rays already ahead 5-1. The southpaw gave Detroit no opportunity to mount a comeback, putting together the best outing of his brief big-league career to earn his first MLB win. Enns has a 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB through 16 innings for Tampa Bay this season while bouncing between the majors and Triple-A, and he'd be one of the top candidates to fill Archer's rotation spot or work as a primary pitcher behind an opener if the right-hander misses his next turn.