Paulson was sent along with a player to be named later from the Dodgers to the Rays on Tuesday as part of a three-team trade which also included the Phillies.

The 2018 13th-round pick has hit at every stop of the minors thus far, posting a .253/.373/.464 slash line in 175 games, but the lost 2020 campaign means he's now heading into his age-24 season having yet to advance beyond High-A. He'll have to keep hitting if he's to eventually reach the majors considering that he's purely a first baseman, and he doesn't come with much prospect hype, but he could eventually wind up as part of the Rays' seemingly endless stream of platoon-worthy corner bats.