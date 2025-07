The Rays have selected Fritton with the 117th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Coming out of NC State, Fritton had an underwhelming 4.47 ERA in 17 starts as a junior in 2025, though he showed his strikeout potential with a 11.1 K/9. The 6-foot-1 lefty's 4.1 BB/9 illustrates some command concerns.