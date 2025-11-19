The Rays selected Keegan's contract from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Keegan was a fourth-round selection in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. The catcher reached Triple-A for the first time last season and put together a .241/.306/.429 slash line with 10 home runs and 36 RBI over 297 plate appearances. The pop was promising, but Keegan also struck out at a 30.6 clip with Durham -- a rate much higher than in his previous minor-league stops. If he can impress with the bat early in the 2026 season, Keegan could make his MLB debut next year.