Rasmussen (hamstring) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and is starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Toronto.

Although Rasmussen is technically serving as the 27th man for Saturday's twin bill, he should remain in the Rays' rotation now that he's recovered from his left hamstring strain. The right-hander didn't require a rehab assignment prior to being activated, so it's possible that he's on a slight pitch count after missing two and a half weeks.