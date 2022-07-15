Rasmussen did not factor in the decision against Boston on Thursday, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Rasmussen got through three scoreless frames before Rafael Devers tagged him for a solo home run in the fourth. Rasmussen gave up two more runs in the sixth but was able to complete the inning to notch his third quality start of the campaign. He departed in line for the loss, but a late Rays rally took him off the hook. Rasmussen notched a modest five strikeouts in the outing, but he racked up a more impressive 18 swinging strikes. The right-hander has made six starts since his last win, but he's allowed three or fewer runs in four of those appearances.