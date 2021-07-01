Rasmussen allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while throwing two innings as the opener during Wednesday's loss to the Nationals. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Rasmussen was handed a 2-0 lead before even taking the mound, but he allowed two singles and a walk as the Nationals tied the game in the bottom of the first. He settled down to retire Washington in order in the second before exiting. The right-hander has allowed just those two runs across 6.2 innings with the Rays and he should continue to serve in multiple roles going forward.