Rasmussen (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Rays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

A right flexor strain put an early end to Rasmussen's season in May, and the 28-year-old righty underwent an internal brace procedure in July that will cause him to miss the first half of 2024. Rasmussen has been a key part of the Rays' rotation since joining the team in 2021, but his fantasy value going forward will be dependent on how well he's able to perform post-injury.