Rasmussen will not make his scheduled start Wednesday in Boston as the Rays look to line him up for the postseason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This makes sense from the team's perspective. Rasmussen had a 2.40 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 63.2 innings over his final 11 appearances. It's unclear who will make the spot start Wednesday.