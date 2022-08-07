Rasmussen was lifted in the top of the fourth inning of his start in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Tigers in a "baseball decision," Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. He struck out two over three no-hit innings and didn't factor into the decision.

Manager Kevin Cash made no indication that Rasmussen would be limited while returning to the mound Sunday on his standard four days' rest, but that's exactly what happened, even though the right-hander faced one more than the minimum through three innings while throwing just 33 pitches. Since he departed with the game tied 0-0, Rasmussen didn't come away with the win after Tampa Bay plated all seven of their runs in the top of the ninth inning. The early exit on a day he was pitching so well was surely frustrating for fantasy managers, but Rasmussen at least turned in a 1.00 ERA and 0.88 WHIP during his two-start week.