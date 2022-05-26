Rasmussen (5-1) allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against Miami.

Rasmussen began the outing with three scoreless innings but allowed the first four hitters to reach base in the fourth frame to account for the damage. Rasmussen has yet to allow more than three earned runs in any of his nine starts, though he has recorded more than 15 outs on only two occasions. For the season, he has maintained a 2.68 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB across 43.2 frames.