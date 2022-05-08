Rasmussen (3-1) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mariners.

Rasmussen primarily relied on groundballs to keep the Mariners' offense in check. His lone blemish came in the fifth frame when he allowed a leadoff triple to Julio Rodriguez, who came around to score on a subsequent single. Rasmussen has suppressed runs effectively for most of the season, but he's importantly worked at least five innings in each of his last three starts and earned a win on each occasion. He's maintained an impressive 2.89 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 26:7 K:BB on the campaign.