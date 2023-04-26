Rasmussen (3-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Astros. He struck out five.

Rasmussen worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and held Houston off the board over the first four frames. However, he'd stumble in the fifth, allowing five runs on six hits en route to a 5-0 loss. Rasmussen has held the opposition scoreless in three of his five outings this year, though he's allowed ten runs over his other two starts. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB through 27 innings this season.