Rasmussen (3-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three hits and three walks over five scoreless innings in an 8-0 victory over the Reds. He struck out seven.

The right-hander got staked to a 6-0 lead before he set foot on the mound, but Rasmussen gave Cincy no glimmers of hope, firing 51 of 78 pitches for strikes before hitting the showers. The 27-year-old rebounded nicely from a shaky outing against the Blue Jays, and Rasmussen will take a 2.01 ERA and 26:7 K:BB through 22.2 innings into his next start, likely to come next week at home against the Astros.