Rasmussen (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Yankees, allowing

Rasmussen was activated from the injured list just in time to start Sunday's contest, his first since becoming a dad to his second child. The 30-year-old showed no signs of rust all, twirling a gem in his return to the mound. The right-hander surrendered just one hit, walked nobody and struck out seven. His latest masterclass brings his season-long numbers down to a 1.13 ERA, 0.56 WHIP, 17 strikeouts and one walk against in 18 innings pitched.