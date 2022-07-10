Rasmussen tossed four scoreless innings against Cincinnati on Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Rasmussen was effective in his second start following a recent stint on the IL due to a hamstring injury, but Cincinnati fouled off 24 balls against him to help drive his pitch count up to 84 over four frames. Consequently, he was unable to go five innings for the second straight start. Nonetheless, it was a promising outing for the right-hander, and he has now given up just one earned run over 8.2 innings since his activation. Rasmussen hasn't thrown more than 88 pitches in any of his appearances this season, but that's usually enough for him to qualify for a win when he's pitching as effectively as he did Saturday.