Rasmussen (1-0) earned the win over Washington on Monday, yielding two hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six scoreless innings.

Rasmussen was very efficient in his first outing of the season, needing only 66 pitches to make it through six fames. The right-hander surrendered just a pair of singles and threw 50 of 66 pitches for strikes en route to the win. Rasmussen has been somewhat undervalued in fantasy despite posting a 2.84 ERA and 1.04 WHIP as a full-time starter last season, but more appearances like Monday's could help him develop more hype. He's tentatively scheduled to face a weak-hitting Oakland offense at home in his next start.