Rasmussen (10-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over four innings in a 5-1 loss against the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

Rasmussen was not at his best Wednesday as he allowed four runs for the first time since June 10. The Blue Jays got to him early, as Vladimir Guerrero hit a solo shot in the first inning, and Rasmussen never settled in as he allowed runs in the third and fourth innings. He recorded two quality starts in a row leading up to Wednesday, so he will look to get back to form in his next scheduled start against Houston next week.