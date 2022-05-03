Rasmussen (2-1) notched the victory against Oakland on Monday, tossing five innings and allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Rasmussen mostly pitched to contact Monday -- he induced only six swinging strikes while the A's wore him down with 22 foul balls -- but he yielded only one hit (a single) and one walk and stuck around just long enough to pick up his second straight win. The right-hander hasn't given up more than three earned runs in any appearance this year, helping him register a solid 3.13 ERA through five starts. He's set to next take the mound this weekend in Seattle.