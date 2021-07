Rasmussen fired two scoreless innings in a loss to the Orioles on Monday, allowing a walk and recording two strikeouts.

The right-hander has now worked three straight two-inning assignments, and he's logged that workload in four of his last five trips to the mound overall. Rasmussen is building back some trust after stumbles in consecutive outings June 30 and July 5, as he's bounced back to allow just an earned run and generate a 7:1 K:BB over the six innings covering his last three appearances.