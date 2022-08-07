Rasmussen was lifted in the bottom of the fourth inning of his start Sunday against the Tigers with an apparent injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He struck out two over three no-hit innings before departing.

Only an Isaac Paredes fielding error prevented Rasmussen from facing the minimum amount of batters through three innings, and since Tampa Bay wasn't planning on having Rasmussen make a short start Sunday, it appears safe to assume his early exit was due to some sort of physical concern. Expect the Rays to provide an update on Rasmussen's situation later Sunday.