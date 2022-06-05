Rasmussen did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday despite pitching seven scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out two.

Rasmussen didn't have his swing-and-miss stuff working in the outing -- he notched only six swinging strikes and just two punchouts -- but he didn't allow any extra-base hits and kept Chicago off the scoreboard for seven frames. He departed with a 2-0 lead, but the Rays' bullpen coughed up three runs in the eighth inning to blow his chance at a win. Rasmussen had his worst start of the campaign in his previous outing, so this was a nice bounce-back effort for him. He'll carry a 3.02 ERA into his next start, which is slated to come at home against St. Louis on Thursday.