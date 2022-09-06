The Rays officially placed Rasmussen (personal) on the paternity list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The transaction opens up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Yonny Chirinos (elbow), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. Rasmussen had been scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, but after he left the team in anticipation of the birth of his first child, the Rays will have JT Chargois serve as their opening pitcher. Chirinos, meanwhile, built up to three innings in his most recent rehab start Thursday and could be deployed behind Chargois as a primary pitcher. Rasmussen will be away from the Rays for the next 1-to-3 days and could reclaim a rotation spot this weekend against the Yankees.