Rasmussen (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday and is aiming to begin a rehab assignment following the All-Star break, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Rasmussen underwent an internal brace procedure in his throwing elbow in July of 2023 and has been throwing off a mound since the end of May. While the 28-year-old is still a few weeks out from embarking on what's expected to be a lengthy minor-league rehab stint, Rasmussen appears to be on track to pitch for the Rays this season and could even be cleared before September.