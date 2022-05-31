Rasmussen (5-2) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in three innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Rangers.

The three walks were a season high, and Rasmussen also allowed two home runs for the first time in his 10 starts this year. It wasn't a sharp outing for the 26-year-old, but he's had few mistakes in 2022, so it's safe to assume this was just a bump in the road. He owns a 3.47 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB through 46.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in a tough home matchup with the White Sox this weekend.