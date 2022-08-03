Rasmussen (6-4) took the loss Tuesday against Toronto, allowing a run on six hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings.
Rasmussen allowed a two-out RBI single in the first inning and then held Toronto scoreless the rest of the way. Since returning from a hamstring injury at the beginning of July, he's allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his six starts, compiling a 2.38 ERA and 24:9 K:BB while allowing just one long ball in 30.1 innings in that span. His 88.1 innings on the season are a career-high in any professional season.
