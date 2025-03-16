Rasmussen allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out six and walking none across four innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

This marked Rasmussen's second official spring start, though he completed three innings in a live batting practice session March 9. In addition to impressively striking out six batters, his was something of a milestone for Rasmussen as he hadn't completed more than two innings since May of 2023 due to an elbow injury. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Rasmussen is operating as a starter, but it remains unclear how the Rays will sort out their starting rotation to begin the season.