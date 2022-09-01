Rasmussen didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander battled Trevor Rogers for five scoreless innings before Jon Berti (hip) popped a solo shot to left-center field in the sixth, but the Rays got Rasmussen off the hook for a loss right away with a run in the bottom of the frame. The 27-year-old delivered his sixth quality start of the season, and since the All-Star break he's reeled off eight straight outings giving up two earned runs or less -- a stretch in which Rasmussen boasts a 1.84 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 41:6 K:BB through 44 innings.