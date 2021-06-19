Rasmussen was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Rasmussen made eight appearances (one start) with Triple-A Durham this year and posted a 0.63 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB in 11.1 scoreless innings. He was traded from the Brewers to the Rays in mid-May and will now be in line to make his team debut out of the bullpen.
