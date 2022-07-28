Rasmussen didn't factor in the decision against Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings.

Rasmussen didn't allow any extra-base hits in the contest, but the Orioles were able to string together baserunners well enough to put up three runs (two earned) against him. The Rays appear intent on keeping the right-hander relatively fresh, as he's thrown five or more innings only twice over his past six starts despite delivering a respectable 3.45 ERA during that span. Rasmussen isn't going to pick up many wins if that trend continues, but he's pitched well enough this year to deserve a roster spot in deeper fantasy leagues.