Rasmussen (2-1) gave up five earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings Friday in Toronto. He took the loss.

After dominating a couple rebuilding clubs (Oakland and Washington) in his first two starts, Rasmussen faced a much tougher challenge against a strong Jays lineup in a hitter-friendly park and it showed in the box score. Rasmussen should still provide plenty of fantasy value over the rest of the season, but this outing showed that he's not a must-start regardless of the matchup and ballpark.